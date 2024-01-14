US Congress split in opinion over Yemen bombing

(MENAFN) In the aftermath of a series of United States and United Kingdom strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, members of the United States Congress have exhibited a range of reactions, with a notable divide emerging over concerns about the extent of President Joe Biden's authorization for the military action. The United States Air Force's Mideast command reported striking over 60 targets at 16 sites in Yemen, targeting "command-and-control nodes, munitions depots, launching systems, production facilities, and air defense radar systems."



President Biden defended the strikes, which involved Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets, as a response to Houthi militant attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea. Biden emphasized that the decision was made after attempted negotiations and aimed to convey that the United States and its allies "will not tolerate" such actions. The Houthi group claims to have targeted Israeli-linked vessels in response to the conflict in Gaza.



While criticism of the operation came from some Republicans, including Representative Thomas Massie, dissent also emerged within Biden's own Democratic Party. Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat from Michigan, argued that Biden lacked the authority to approve the military action, asserting that he was "violating Article I of the Constitution" and highlighting public weariness of prolonged military engagements.



Several other Democrats, including Ro Khanna, Val Hoyle, and Mark Pocan, echoed similar concerns, with Khanna taking to social media to emphasize the constitutional requirement for the President to seek approval from Congress before launching military strikes. In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Khanna stated, "Biden needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another Middle East conflict. That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House."



The varied responses within Congress underscore the complexities surrounding the use of military force and the delicate balance between the executive branch's authority and the legislative branch's oversight responsibilities. As discussions unfold, the debate over the scope of presidential authority and the need for congressional approval in matters of military intervention intensifies, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing discourse on United States foreign policy in the Middle East.



MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718795