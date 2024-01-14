Iran affirms ‘retaliatory’ oil tanker confiscation

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, Iranian forces confirmed on Thursday that they had boarded and seized an oil tanker, the St Nikolas, in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel, which is Greek-owned and bears the Marshall Islands flag, was reportedly taken in retaliation for a 2022 incident where the United States captured a cargo of Iranian oil from the same ship. Iran's Navy justified the seizure, asserting that it occurred on a court order, linking it to the Suez Rajan tanker's alleged theft of an Iranian oil cargo that was subsequently handed over to the United States.



The Suez Rajan, formerly known as the St Nikolas, gained notoriety last year when the watchdog organization United Against Nuclear Iran reported its violation of United States sanctions by transporting Iranian oil to China. Following the report, the United States seized the vessel, leading to a legal battle in which the charterers pleaded guilty and received fines. The tanker, complying with the United States, sailed to Houston, where nearly a million barrels of Iranian oil were confiscated. Iran had vowed to retaliate for this incident, and the recent seizure of the St Nikolas appears to be the manifestation of that promise.



The St Nikolas, which sailed under the name Suez Rajan until September of the previous year, was en route from Iraq to Turkey carrying a cargo of crude oil when Iranian forces boarded it on Thursday.



The United States swiftly responded to the development, with White House national security spokesman John Kirby condemning the seizure in a press briefing. Kirby demanded that the Iranian government "immediately release the ship and its crew," characterizing Iran's actions as "provocative and unacceptable." The incident adds a new layer of complexity to the already strained relations between Iran and the United States, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation and the impact on regional stability. As diplomatic responses unfold, the global community closely watches the evolving situation in the Gulf of Oman, mindful of the broader implications for international maritime security and geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East.





