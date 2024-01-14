Trump to pay USD393 to New York Times, journalists after complaint dismissing

(MENAFN) In a recent legal development, former US President Donald Trump has been directed to pay USD392,638 in legal expenses to The New York Times and its journalists after his complaint against them was dismissed. Trump had filed the complaint in September 2021, accusing three journalists from the renowned American newspaper of orchestrating a "malicious conspiracy" to obtain his tax documents. The complaint stemmed from the publication of an investigative piece in 2018, which earned the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.



The legal proceedings unfolded in May 2023 when a judge in the New York State Supreme Court Chamber of Commerce rejected Trump's complaint. In a subsequent decision on Friday, the same judge deemed the New York Times' proposed compensation for defense costs as "reasonable" and mandated Donald Trump to pay the full amount of USD392,638.



The crux of the New York Times' investigation delved into the wealth accumulation of the Republican billionaire, who has consistently asserted that he self-made his fortune. The investigation revealed that Donald Trump had, in fact, received a substantial USD413 million from his father over several years. Notably, these funds were routed through a shell company, allowing Trump to sidestep tax payments. The legal outcome underscores the significance of the media's role in scrutinizing the financial dealings of public figures and the subsequent legal ramifications for those who challenge such reporting.

