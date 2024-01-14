Qatar News Agency Organizes Training Course On Internal Auditing

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar News Agency (QNA) organized at its headquarters on Sunday a training course titled "Internal Auditing", in order to empower employees in the internal audit department, including accounting heads and accountants, by providing them with essential information about internal auditing and auditing standards, and enhancing the efficiency of employee performance to achieve personal and institutional excellence.

The five-day course, with an average of 25 training hours, aims to familiarize employees with the concepts of internal auditing, instill the importance of internal auditing, enable them to apply internal auditing methods and tools, and increase their ability to understand financial reports.

The course will focus on the fundamentals of internal auditing concepts, internal auditing standards and methods, budget and balance sheet analysis and auditing, introduction to internal auditing standards and the standards of the Institute of Internal Auditors, in addition to explaining the services of the internal auditing department.

The first day of the course discusses internal auditing concepts and the relationship between internal auditing and financial auditing, modern trends in internal auditing, and the relationship between internal auditing and financial and administrative affairs and collaboration methods.

The second day will cover internal auditing standards and methods, including financial analysis standards, financial analysis methods, a simplified explanation of financial and governmental accounting, information requirements for internal auditing, and horizontal and vertical analysis of financial statements and financial flow analysis indicators.

As for the third day of the course, participants will be briefed on budget and balance sheet analysis and how to audit them, by analyzing financial indicators of the previous year's budget, how to request the estimated budget, and assessing the risks of not accounting for current financial requests and auditing them.

During the fourth day of the course, participants will be introduced to internal auditing standards and the standards of the Institute of Internal Auditors. They will also gain knowledge about ethics, professional behavior, talents, competencies, and other aspects. The fifth day of the course will provide an explanation of the services of internal auditing department, covering compliance auditing, financial auditing, operational auditing, information systems auditing, performance auditing, and auditing requested by the general manager.

The training course strategies revolve around practical testing, presentation and delivery, open discussion, guided discussion, team formation and training matches, individual performance assessment of the trainee, presenting practical cases, assigning homework to participants, and offering other strategies that align with the specific subject matter.

QNA inaugurated its "QNA Training Halls" in March, 2023, at its headquarters, aligning with its vision of developing media cadres through specialized quality training programs. This initiative reflects QNA's commitment to enriching the media landscape with qualified young Qatari professionals capable of keeping pace with changes and developments in this important field. (QNA)

