Israeli Entity Intensifies Attacks On Villages, Towns In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli entity intensified its attacks Sunday on villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese field sources reported that the Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the villages of Houla and Mays al-Jabal.

On Saturday night, Israeli forces fired dozens of heavy shells targeting large areas in the Kfarchouba, Habbariyeh, and Shebaa.

The Israeli entity escalated its aerial and artillery bombardment on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, resulting in casualties and injuries among civilians, and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes, in conjunction with its brutal and ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023. (QNA)



