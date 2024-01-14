UNESCO Completes Reconstruction Of 120 Heritage Houses In Mosul, Iraq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate said that UNESCO has completed the rehabilitation of 120 heritage and archaeological houses that were damaged by vandalism in the city of Mosul, Iraq.

The Director of the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate Khair al-Din Ahmed said that that UNESCO, under the supervision of an engineering and archaeological team, has completed the reconstruction of 120 heritage houses with the same specifications, types of stones and historical decorations used in the construction of these mentioned houses. This was done in order to preserve their history, including the historical and archaeological houses such as Zyada house and Sulaiman Al Saigh house, which are among the most prominent historical houses in the ancient city of Mosul.

The organization has allocated new funds to initiate the second phase of the rehabilitation of another set of historical and archaeological houses that were damaged. The work on this phase will commence in the coming days, as UNESCO and the antiquities inspection will start the reconstruction of all historical and archaeological houses by mid-2024. (QNA)



