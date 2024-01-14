Journalists, Pundits Confirm That Organising Asian Cup In Qatar Is Extension Of 2022 World Cup Legacy

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar's hosting of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 continues to attract media attention and acclaim, as Gulf TV channels are providing exclusive and comprehensive coverage of the opening of this major football event that brings together the best teams of the Asian continent in a strong competition.

Media personnel and athletes confirmed that the State of Qatar excelled in organizing the exceptional tournament. Sports pundits point out that organizing the Asian Cup in Qatar represents an extension of the legacy of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and expresses Qatars support for the Palestinians through shedding light on humanitarian issues.

President of the Palestine Football Association Jibril Rajoub expressed appreciation for the State of Qatar, its government and people, and the organizing committee of the Asian Cup for the positive conditions that were provided for the Palestinian team.

Rajoub added during an interview with Amman Sports TV, that the consensus seen during the opening ceremony to support the Palestinian cause, especially the Qatari team captain allowing the Palestinian team captain to take the oath instead, in addition to the Palestinian national anthem being played, were all messages with connotations from Qatar, the Amir and the people, in support of the Palestinians.

In turn, former Omani national team player Imad Al Hosani said that the Asian Cup atmosphere in Qatar is very beautiful and different from the World Cup, especially in light of the presence of several Gulf and Arab teams, adding that they followed the opening ceremony, which was impressive, and the organization was at a high level.

Sports pundit and analyst Bashir Sinan said that the Asian Cup atmosphere in Qatar reminded us of the atmosphere of the 2022 World Cup, adding that what we are seeing today in Qatar is an extension of the legacy left by the World Cup.

Sinan said, during an interview on Saudi Sports TV 1, that Qatar is always accustomed to sending clear messages during these occasions, taking advantage of the world's attention on the Gulf region, specifically the country hosting the event; that is why we saw the missing part of Kalila wa-Dimna, which reminds us of the tragedy that the Palestinian people are experiencing

He stated that this special opening was clearly influenced by the events taking place in the Arab region, and he believe that the message was received strongly.

Emirati journalist Muhammad Al Ahmed highlighted the experience of traveling on the metro to Lusail Stadium, which hosted the opening ceremony, and touring the Lusail Boulevard.

Al Ahmed said on Abu Dhabi Sports TV, that the experience of using the metro was easy, praising the speed of the metro, the organization of the stations, and the availability of all the information fans need regarding stadiums and matches.

He pointed out that there are five mascots for the Asian Cup in Qatar that are distinguished by wisdom, speed and boldness, which indicates that the tournament will be exceptional, noting that Qatar is a beautiful country worth visiting and the atmosphere is wonderful and exceptional.

Through his program, Al Ahmed conveyed the opinions of some Arab fans, especially Gulf fans, who praised the tournaments organization and atmosphere. They also talked about the ease of movement between the stadiums and the speed and organization of the metro, stressing that the 2022 World Cup experience, which was unique, was what prompted them to return to Qatar and attend the Asian Cup.

Meanwhile, a report by Saudi Al Ekhbariya stated that with the start of the Asian Cup tournament held in Qatar, a large number of Saudi fans came to support Saudi national team.

The report, which was included in the news bulletin, said that the Salwa border, the only land port linking Qatar to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries via the Kingdom, is expected to witness an increase in the number of fans in conjunction with the matches of the participating Gulf teams.

For his part, the TV delegate to Doha, Mohammed Al Mazidi spoke about the Saudi activities accompanying the tournament, pointing to the opening of the Falcon House in Katara, which brings back memories of the Saudi House in the 2022 World Cup on the Corniche, but in a different look and with new creative ideas by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

Al Mazidi added that the Falcon House includes different programs and events, such as the Falcon Store and the Falcon Museum, which displays the most important global and regional participations of the Saudi national team, in addition to a restaurant and cafe arena, various games and a sports commentary experience, as well as a giant screen for the Saudi national teams matches.

