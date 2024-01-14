Trump judge gets threat at home

(MENAFN) In a disturbing turn of events, police in New York responded to a bomb threat against the judge presiding over a high-profile case accusing former President Donald Trump of major fraud. The incident unfolded just hours before the conclusion of Trump's fraud trial on Thursday morning, with authorities describing the incident as a "swatting incident" directed at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron. Court officials, however, assured the public that the bomb threat would not impede the ongoing civil suit, which has now entered the closing arguments stage.



Nassau County Police Department characterized the incident as a "swatting incident," a term used when someone falsely reports an emergency to prompt a police response, often involving SWAT teams. Despite this initial description, court spokesman Al Baker later confirmed that the episode indeed involved a bomb threat. "There was a threat. I can confirm a bomb threat," Baker stated, adding that the court proceedings and closing arguments would proceed as planned.



The New York Attorney General's Office, responsible for filing the multi-million-dollar civil suit in 2022, also affirmed that the trial would continue as scheduled. The lawsuit alleges that the Trump Organization, the former president's company, falsely inflated the value of its real estate assets to lower tax and insurance bills. Trump, along with his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, has consistently denied these allegations.



The bomb threat occurred amid the critical phase of closing arguments in the case, a trial that Trump himself had sought to address partially. However, Judge Engoron denied this request earlier in the week, expressing concerns that Trump might stray from matters "relevant" to the trial and not "limit his subjects."



The incident raises concerns about the security and safety of those involved in high-profile legal proceedings, highlighting the intense nature of the case against Trump. As the trial inches closer to its conclusion, the bomb threat adds a layer of complexity to an already contentious legal battle, prompting discussions about the broader implications for the justice system and the potential impact on high-profile cases involving public figures.





