US affirms Ukraine army supplies have been cut off

(MENAFN) In a significant development, White House national security spokesman John Kirby confirmed on Thursday that the flow of United States military aid to Kiev has come to a halt. The announcement comes amid a heated debate in Congress over whether to continue supporting Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.



Kirby stated during a press briefing that the last drawdown package, amounting to USD250 million, was authorized by President Joe Biden in late December through the Presidential Drawdown Authority. This authority allows for urgent deliveries of weapons to allies without requiring congressional approval. However, Kirby emphasized the critical need for Congress to act on the national security supplemental request, revealing that "the assistance that [the United States had] provided has now ground to a halt."



President Biden has urged Congress to approve a USD100 billion supplemental budget request, with over USD60 billion designated for Ukraine. However, Republicans have blocked the measure, demanding that the White House and congressional Democrats agree to their proposal for tightening security at the border with Mexico.



The director of the Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Young, expressed concern in January, stating that the drawdown authority "is not going to get big tranches of equipment into Ukraine" and describing the situation as "dire." This revelation adds urgency to the ongoing debate in Congress, highlighting the need for a swift resolution to ensure continued support for Ukraine.



Earlier in the month, Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder warned that the United States military was running out of options to replenish stocks, underscoring the growing challenges faced in sustaining aid to Ukraine. Despite President Biden's public pledge to support Kiev for "as long as it takes," questions have arisen, particularly among some Republicans and the media, regarding the effectiveness of Washington's strategy, especially considering Ukraine's counteroffensive that failed to achieve significant territorial gains. As the congressional debate unfolds, the future of United States military assistance to Ukraine remains uncertain, raising broader questions about the geopolitical implications of the halt in aid and its potential impact on the ongoing conflict.





