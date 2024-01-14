Oil prices increase by 4 percent amid geopolitical tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable surge of 4 percent as a consequence of escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. The catalyst for this increase was the diversion of oil tankers from the Red Sea in response to air and sea strikes conducted by the United States and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen. Brent crude futures saw a significant rise of USD3.16, or 4.1 percent, reaching USD80.57 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also climbed by USD3.05, or 4.2 percent, settling at USD75.07 per barrel. This marks the second consecutive week of record gains for both crude oils.



The market response reflected a state of anxiety, primarily concerning the uninterrupted flow of crude supplies from the Middle East in sufficient quantities. Apprehensions heightened over potential delays in the arrival of shipments and increased shipping costs as vessels opted to avoid the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The airstrikes conducted by the US and Britain added to market concerns, raising the specter of the conflict in Gaza expanding into a broader regional conflict that could impact oil supplies from the region.



Analysts from ING underscored the significance of the Strait of Hormuz, noting that over 20 million barrels per day of oil traverse through this crucial passage, representing approximately 20 percent of global consumption. This acknowledgment further emphasized the geopolitical sensitivity surrounding the Middle East, underscoring the potential implications for global oil markets and the need for close monitoring of the evolving situation.

