US, UK initiate airstrikes on Houthi militias in Yemen

(MENAFN) In a move that has sparked global concern, the United States and the United Kingdom initiated airstrikes on Houthi militias in Yemen during the early hours of Friday. The military intervention comes in response to the Houthi group's targeting of shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Notably, Washington and London undertook these strikes without obtaining authorization from the United Nations Security Council, raising questions about the legality and diplomatic repercussions of their actions.



The Houthi rebels, an Islamist militia of Shia orientation, have recently escalated their attacks on merchant vessels and warships in the strategic Red Sea waterway. The group's actions are reportedly in solidarity with Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The situation has intensified since mid-October, with the Houthis deploying multiple drones and missiles in their targeting of key maritime routes.



However, the unilateral nature of the United States and United Kingdom strikes has drawn criticism, both domestically and internationally. President Joe Biden is facing accusations from American lawmakers that he violated the Constitution by not seeking congressional approval for the military operation. The lack of authorization from the United Nations Security Council also raises concerns about the adherence to international legal norms in addressing the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.



Yemen, already one of the poorest countries in the Middle East, has been grappling with an intermittent civil war for nearly a decade. The conflict was further compounded by a Saudi-led intervention in 2015, aimed at expelling the Houthi rebels from power. The unfolding events in Yemen highlight the intricate web of regional conflicts and the challenges faced by the international community in navigating the complexities of the Arab Spring fallout.



As the military situation unfolds, the repercussions for Yemen's stability, regional dynamics, and global diplomatic relations remain uncertain. The airstrikes add a new layer to the already complex geopolitical landscape, prompting a closer examination of the motivations behind the military intervention and its potential impact on the broader Middle East.



MENAFN14012024000045015687ID1107718781