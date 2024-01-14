Blast Rocks Afghanistan's Zaranj City, Three Injured

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Jan 14 (IANS) Three security personnel were injured after a suicide bomber detonated explosives he was wearing in the Governor's building in Zaranj city, capital of Afghanistan's Nimroz province, on Sunday, local media reported.
The suicide bomber detonated the explosives after he was identified by security forces, spokesperson for the security command of Nimroz province told Tolonews.
Interior Ministry's spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani posted on X that three security members were injured in the attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
