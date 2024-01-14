Earthquake Today: 3.3 Magnitude Quake Hit Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale struck Bilaspur, Chattisgarh on Sunday at 2:18 pm, according to National Centre for Seismology the mild intensity of the earthquake, there have been no reports of any casualty or property damage in the area.
Recently, Delhi and its nearby areas received tremors due to an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 that struck Afghanistan. Nearly, six months ago, a 3.9 magnitude of the quake on the Richter scale struck the Gourela-Pendra-Marwahi and Korba districts of Chhattisgarh on Sunday at 9 am. The epicenter of the earthquake was nearly 5 kilometers beneath the ground in Korba West of Chhattisgarh media reported damage in several houses located in the area. According to media reports, people quickly moved out of their houses to save their lives. The natural calamity left wide cracks in the walls of different houses in Korba, Rajasthan. The jolts of the earthquake were felt for nearly 2 to 3 seconds India, several regions of the country are prone to earthquakes due to tectonic plate movements in the Indian subcontinent. The Indian subcontinent is mainly located on the Indian plate, which is constantly colliding with the Eurasian Plate. Due to constant collision, the Himalayan region, Kutch region in Gujarat, Kangra Valley in Himachal Pradesh, parts of Eastern India in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam, and Andaman and Nicobar frequently witness earthquakes.
Notably, Chhattisgarh is not located in the region of high seismic activity. Despite that, the region is hit by mild earthquakes due to rare seismic events.
