Girl Melodiously Sings During Pongal Celebrations; PM Modi’S Gesture Steals Hearts (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan in the national capital. He

also enjoyed a cultural program at the residence of Murgan on the pious occasion of Pongal.

The girl sang the song 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' melodiously and PM Modi was seen enjoying the performance.



After the song ended, PM Modi gestured and called the girl closer. PM Modi in a special gesture gifted his shawl to one of girls who sang melodious tracks in the event. In a video of the event, the girl can be seen touching PM Modi's feet and he gifts her the shawl he wore at the event.



Extending greetings on the Pongal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the festival depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

Addressing a programme on Pongal celebrating vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu, in the national capital, PM Modi extended the greetings on the occasion. "The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow, Magh Bihu is also coming, I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," he said.

"The festival of Pongal depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'...This emotion of unity will give strength to the 'Viksit Bharat' of 2047," the PM said. He further said that all the festivals are, in one way or other, connected to agriculture.



Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated by the Tamils. It is a celebration to thank the Sun, nature, and the various farm animals that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest.

