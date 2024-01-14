Makar Sankranti 2024: 5 Bengali sweets to try this Harvest festival

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Makar Sankranti 2024: Makar Sankranti or Poush Sankranti is celebrated at the last day of the month of poush. Nolen Gur (jaggery made from date palm) is available only this time of the year. So any bengali dessert is abundantly filled with this jaggery. Nolen gurer rosogolla to nolen gurer payesh, savour these 5 classic bengali desserts this harvest festival

Celebrate Makar Sankranti with quintessential Bengali desserts featuring exclusive Nolen Gur (date palm jaggery): Rosogolla, Payesh, and more

Patisapta enchants with thin crepes embracing a luscious filling of coconut, khoya, sweetened with Nolen Gur. Folded into rolls, this dessert celebrates Makar Sankranti

Nolen Gurer Rosogolla marries the iconic softness of chhena balls with the rich sweetness of Nolen Gur. Soaked in jaggery syrup, transcends ordinary indulgence

Nolen Gurer Payesh, a sublime Bengali delicacy, combines fragrant rice, creamy milk, and the exquisite sweetness of Nolen Gur

Nolen Gurer Sandesh, a Bengali delight, artfully blends fresh chhena (paneer) with the seasonal allure of Nolen Gur