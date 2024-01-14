China-Brazil EV Alliance: Shaping The Future Of Mobility

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BYD, a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, is discussing a key partnership with Brazil's Sigma Lithium.



These talks could lead to a supply deal, joint venture, or even an acquisition. Alexandre Baldy, BYD' Brazilian chair, confirmed these talks.



He met Sigma's CEO Ana Cabral Gardner in São Paulo. Details of their conversation remain private.



Sigma Lithium aims to list Sigma Brazi on Nasdaq and the Singapore stock exchange. Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway backs BYD.



The company plans to invest about R$3 billion ($620 million) in a new Brazilian industrial complex, starting in mid-2024.



This potential BYD-Sigma Lithium partnership is crucial in the EV market. It's part of a global race to secure vital raw materials for EVs.







BYD's expansion in Latin America is a strategic move. It aims to control the entire supply chain for EV batteries, from raw materials to final products



This strategy helps BYD keep prices competitive. BYD's growth isn't limited to EVs. They're investing in other areas, like lithium extraction in Chile.



This aligns with their goal to promote electromobility and fight climate change.



BYD's EV models, like Seagull and Dolphin, are popular globally due to affordable prices. This has boosted China's EV exports.



BYD might also enter the U.S. market, possibly via Mexico. This shows their ambition to expand globally.



Their efficient manufacturing and supply chain make them strong competitors in the EV industry.



This growth reflects Chinese firms' increasing investment in Latin America, boosting competition and technology sharing.



The BYD-Sigma Lithium partnership could strengthen China's top EV battery maker role.



With growing lithium demand, securing this resource is strategic. This partnership could impact the EV market in Latin America and worldwide.

Background

BYD, a leading Chinese automaker, is on track to outpace Tesla in global electric vehicle (EV) sales.



In early 2022, BYD sold approximately 641,000 EVs, surpassing Tesla's 564,000. This trend continued into 2023, with BYD closely trailing Tesla's sales in both Q1 and Q2.



BYD's rise reflects a broader shift in the EV market, showcasing the increasing competition between the two giants.



Analysts predicted in early 2023 that BYD would lead in sales, a forecast supported by its aggressive introduction of new BEV models and record sales in Q3.



As of Q3 2023, BYD and Tesla each held 17% of the global BEV market. However, BYD's growth rate at 68% outpaced Tesla's 27%, indicating its rapid market expansion.

