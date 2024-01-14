(MENAFN) The Pentagon firmly refutes a recent conspiracy theory suggesting that the United States military is using global pop sensation Taylor Swift in psychological operations. The theory emerged when Fox News Primetime host Jesse Waters raised the possibility that the Pentagon's psychological operations division might be involved in Swift's recognition as Time's 2023 Person of the Year. In response, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh dismissed the unfounded claims with a statement cleverly laced with references to Swift's song titles, asserting that the conspiracy theory will be "shaken off."



Singh's statement read, "As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off. But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be 'out of the woods' with potential fiscal concerns." The use of "Shake it Off" and "Out of the Woods" cleverly references two tracks from Swift's 2014 album '1989.'



The conspiracy theory gained traction when Waters played an excerpt from a 2019 presentation by the Pentagon's psychological operations unit, where Swift was used as an example of an influencer for potential use in combating online misinformation. While Waters acknowledged the lack of evidence to support the theory, he pointed out the historical use of celebrities by the United States government for promotional purposes, citing examples such as Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley, and Michael Jackson.



The controversy prompted a response from the head of Vote.org, a nonprofit that collaborates with Swift to mobilize the youth vote, primarily in favor of the Democrats. As the unfounded theory continues to circulate, it underscores the intersection of pop culture, politics, and conspiracy theories in the public discourse, highlighting the need for critical scrutiny of speculative claims.





