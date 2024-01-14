Dangote's company aspires to change Nigeria's fuel dependency

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Dangote's company, led by Aliko Dangote, the wealthiest individual on the African continent, announced on Saturday the commencement of production at Africa's largest diesel and jet fuel refinery. Spanning an impressive 650,000 barrels per day, this refinery holds the potential to transform Nigeria's reliance on fuel imports once it reaches full operational capacity.



Positioned as a groundbreaking endeavor, Dangote's refinery anticipates contributing substantially to alleviating Nigeria's dependency on imported fuel. The colossal project, valued at approximately $19 billion and situated on a sprawling 2,635-hectare site in the Lekki Free Zone on the outskirts of Lagos, marks a crucial step toward achieving fuel self-sufficiency for the nation.



While the company expressed its intention to introduce the refinery's products to the market this month, specific details about when the facility is expected to reach full production capacity and initiate the refining of gasoline remain undisclosed.



The significance of this achievement is underscored by Nigeria's historical challenge of relying extensively on fuel and diesel imports due to a deficient domestic refining capacity, despite being one of Africa's leading oil producers and boasting the continent's largest economy. Over the years, Nigeria has engaged in substantial crude oil trade, exporting billions of dollars' worth of crude oil in exchange for subsidized gasoline, a measure aimed at maintaining affordable fuel prices in the domestic market.



The inauguration of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery is poised to reshape the dynamics of Nigeria's energy landscape, potentially positioning the country as a self-sufficient player in the petroleum industry and reducing its longstanding dependence on imported fuel resources.

MENAFN14012024000045015682ID1107718751