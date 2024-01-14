Mexican remittance boom sparks financial triumph, peso strength

(MENAFN) Over the past year, Mexicans residing in the United States sent an impressive USD63.2 billion in remittances back to their homeland, marking a significant increase that Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador celebrated as a triumph against poverty. This surge in remittances, nearly doubling from USD34 billion in 2018 during the left-wing populist president's tenure, has become a pivotal economic factor for Mexico.



World Bank data reveals that, second only to India with its significantly larger population, Mexicans contribute more remittances to their country than any other nation. Notably, these remittances now constitute a substantial 20 percent of the entire federal government budget in Mexico. Investors are also reaping rewards, as the influx of remittances has played a role in bolstering the Mexican peso, making it one of the strongest currencies in the developing world and generating favorable returns for those who invested in the peso, coupled with the advantage of a considerable interest rate differential with the United States.



While on the surface, the narrative appears positive, a closer examination of the remittance figures reveals some nuances. The Migration Policy Institute points out that remittances have nearly doubled even as the total number of Mexican-born immigrants residing in the U.S.—the group most likely to send money home—has slightly decreased, from 11.7 million in 2010 to 10.7 million in 2020.



During this same period, the number of money transfer transactions surged by over 50 percent, reaching 150 million, and the total amounts sent escalated from USD33.7 billion in 2018 to USD58.5 billion in 2022. These dynamics raise questions about the driving forces behind the remittance surge, challenging the assumption that it solely reflects the increasing efforts of hardworking Mexicans supporting their compatriots. The complex interplay of economic factors and migration trends requires a more nuanced analysis to understand the broader implications for both the U.S. and Mexican economies.

