Amit Shah Celebrates Uttarayan With Temple Visit, Kite Flying In Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah took part in the Uttarayan celebrations on Sunday by offering prayers at the Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Shah also engaged in the festive spirit by flying kites alongside his supporters in Vejalpur.

He also extended his heartfelt wishes for Uttarayan, expressing hope for joy, prosperity, and health for everyone.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked the occasion of Makar Sankranti by initiating a week-long campaign to clean religious sites across the state.

The Chief Minister took part in cleaning activities at a temple close to Gandhinagar.

The Chief Minister -- in his message -- highlighted the Pran Pratishta of Lord Ram at Ayodhya scheduled for January 22 and urged the public to engage in a nationwide cleanliness drive for places of worship.

The campaign, he said, is aligned with the PM Modi's vision which is set to run from January 14 to January 22.

