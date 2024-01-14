Office Of The Taliban Governor In Nimroz Targeted By Suicide Attack

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sources in Nimroz province confirm that the office of the governor of Nimroz was the target of a suicide attack in which at least seven members of the Taliban were wounded.

According to sources, the explosion occurred on Sunday, January 14th, around noon at the office of the Governor of Nimroz.

The source added that two suicide attackers began shooting as soon as they entered the office and then detonated themselves.

A video obtained by Khama Press shows the chaotic aftermath of the attack at the governor's office.

Bodies lying on the ground are also visible in the video, but the source claimed that at least seven Taliban personnel were wounded in this explosion.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for this attack, and the Taliban has not commented on the matter.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the source's information, the governor of the Taliban in Nimroz had survived this deadly incident.

