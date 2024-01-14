Green Party Presidential Candidates Visit Massachusetts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The majority of Americans are eager for an option other than Trump/Biden. Come see your alternatives from the strongest third party in the country.

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For 2024 the future is Green.The Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts will host several of the six candidates who have stepped forward to run for president. They are Robert Cooke (Texas), Davi (New York), Jasmine Sherman (North Carolina) , Jill Stein (Massachusetts), Randy Toler (Florida), and Jorge Zavala (California). All of these candidates are scheduled to appear in person or by zoom at the First Parish Unitarian Church, 90 Main Street, Worcester, Massachusetts at 1pm Saturday, January 20th. The event will be livestreamed on the Green-Rainbow Party's YouTube channel.The platform of the Green Party bases everything on its Ten Key Values -- grassroots democracy, ecological wisdom, social justice, nonviolence, decentralization, community-based economics, feminism, diversity, personal and global responsibility, and future focus -- and uses them to steer toward a healthy world for all. More details at .According to Gallop, the majority of Americans are deeply disappointed with the Trump/Biden rematch. Approval ratings of these two major party candidates are at historical lows, especially among the younger generation of voters. They are looking for a better option. The 2024 election brings about the greatest opportunity for the nation's long-ignored citizens to have a voice. The Green Party of the United States is currently the most established third party, having achieved ballot access in 46 states in 2016. The Green Party is a nation-wide organization of grass-roots activists seeking to change the "two party system" and are willing to do the hard work of reaching out to historically disenfranchised voters.Gallop citation:

