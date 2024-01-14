Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Gangster Wanted For Murder & Extortion After Encounter

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested a gangster of Kala Jathedi-Raju Basodi gang, who was wanted in a murder case registered in Rajasthan, after an encounter. an official said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Vicky a.k.a Kartoosh, 29, a resident of Haryana's Rohtak and wanted in many heinous cases including murder, extortion etc.

Special Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ravindra Singh Yadav said that specific input was received that a wanted criminal Vicky would go to Dwarka via Chhawla Drain for committing heinous crime.

It was also noted that Vicky consistently carried firearms and was not hesitant to attack or fire upon police teams.

“The team positioned themselves near Chhawla Drain road, Delhi, and initiated picket checking. At approximately 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, they intercepted a motorcycle coming from Chawla Drain road, signalling the rider, who attempted to flee but lost control, causing the motorcycle to slip during a turn,” said the officer.

Despite being ordered to surrender, the accused fired four rounds at the police team.

“In self-defence, the police team returned fire, successfully apprehending the accused along with his illegal weapons and ammunition,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Vicky revealed that in 2018, he was released on bail in a murder case in Sonipat, Haryana, and started working as a financier.

“He had a feud with individuals from his village who had killed his childhood friend. In 2022, he joined the Anil Chippi-Kala Jathedi-Raju Basodi gang, tasked with providing logistics and shooters for extortion activities in the Delhi/NCR area, working on a contract basis,” said Yadav.

It was also revealed that Vicky had hired two shooters, Kartik and Pardeep, to extort money from property dealers. Following his instructions on November 7, 2023, Kartik and Pardeep opened fire on a property dealer in the Om Vihar area of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, dropping a handwritten letter at the office on the direction of Dinesh Karala.

“The letter demanded a sum of Rupees two crore from the property dealer, threatening violence if the demand was not met. The shooters fired rounds in the air while escaping, causing fear and panic in the community,” said the Special CP.

Kartik and Pardeep had previously been arrested by the Crime Branch with two sophisticated pistols and two cartridges.

“In this case, Vicky provided these weapons for extorting money from the property dealer, and the Crime Branch had been actively searching for him,” said the Special CP.

In November 2023, Vicky was hired by a lawyer to eliminate a rival.“Following the lawyer's instructions, he committed a murder during a wedding function in Rajasthan, resulting in injuries to an Army personnel and an Uttar Pradesh Police personnel from gun shots,” the Special CP added.

