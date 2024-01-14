Australian Open: Wozniacki Advances To Second Round After Linette Retires

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 14 (IANS) Former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark advanced to the second round at the Australian Open after No.20 seed Magda Linette was forced to retire due to injury.

Playing in her first match at Melbourne Park since 2020, Wozniacki led 6-2, 2-0 before Linette retired from the match after 55 minutes of play, WTA reports.

The Dane will face 20-year-old qualifier Maria Timofeeva in the second round.

Wozniacki came out of retirement last summer during the North American hard-court swing and proceeded to make the Round of 16 at the US Open. The Australian Open is her second Slam appearance since her return to the WTA Tour.

She kicked off her season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, where she bowed out in straight sets to Elina Svitolina in the first round.

