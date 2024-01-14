Navy Detains 12 Indian Fishermen In Sri Lankan Waters

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Navy detained 12 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters in the Northern seas .

Issuing a statement, the Sri Lanka Navy said that it conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters on 13th January 2024.

The operation led to the seizure of 03 Indian trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Kareinagar, Jaffna.

“The Navy conducts regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices by foreign fishing trawlers, taking into account the consequences of these practices on the livelihood of local fishermen and marine resources of the country.” the Navy said in the statement.

The Indian fishermen and the trawlers were brought to the Kankasanthurai harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal action. (Colombo Gazette)