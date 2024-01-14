Leave Of Mps Of Azerbaijani Parliament Ends Tomorrow

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leave of the deputies of the Milli Majlis ends tomorrow, Azernews reports.
According to the Internal Regulations of the Azerbaijani
Parliament (the Milli Majlis), it is on vacation from January 1 to
15.
Deputies of the Milli Majlis are considered to be on vacation
during the vacation period.
It should be noted that the spring session of the Milli Majlis
begins on February 1 and lasts until May 31. Thus, in the period
until February 1, the meetings of the parliamentary committees will
be held, the work plans of the committees will be adopted, the
incoming bills will be discussed and recommended to the plenary
session.
