Sweden To Increase Production Of 155Mm Artillery Ammunition For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish government has signed a deal with ammunition manufacturer Nammo to boost artillery ammunition production in Sweden.

That's according to The Defense Post , Ukrinform reports.

The Swedish Defense Materiel Administration (FMV) said the agreement would focus on enhancing the security of 155mm artillery ammunition supply chains.

This supports the EU's Act in Support of Ammunition Production initiative to ramp up the production of ammo and missiles in the union to bolster its defense capabilities.

Co-financed by the Swedish state and the EU, the final version of the contract will be drafted when the union allocates funds for the first quarter of 2024.

Sweden to provide about $5M to NATO assistance fund for Ukraine

The agreement is part of Sweden's continued support for Ukraine amid the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Other Nordic countries, such as Norway and Denmark, have also sent artillery rounds to assist the country against the invasion.

In 2022, Nammo signed a seven-year contract with the FMV to produce different kinds of 12 ammo from its Spain and Norway production lines.

The 120-million kroner ($11) deal cemented Nammo as Sweden's sole ammunition supplier until 2029.

Illustration photo: picture-alliance/D. Kalker