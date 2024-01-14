Ukrainian Forces Hit Russia's Tor Missile System, Rare Hosta Self-Propelled Gun - Tarnavskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have struck a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system and a rare 2S34 Hosta self-propelled artillery gun.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian troops continue to actively carry out airstrikes, including 34 on January 13. The enemy is also dropping guided bombs, most of them in the Donetsk region. Several cases of the use of Ka-52 helicopters and Su-25 attack aircraft were also recorded.

Tarnavskyi said the Russians had conducted 43 combat engagements and launched 914 artillery strikes. The Russian army is concentrating its efforts on Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka.

In total, in the past 24 hours, the enemy lost 437 troops and 60 pieces of military equipment, including a tank, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems, an air defense system, 27 UAVs, 9 vehicles, a unit of special equipment, and an ammunition depot.

Photo: Tarnavskyi / Telegram