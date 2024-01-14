Al-Ula Old Town.. Historical Site, Enchanting Tourist Attraction

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo-feature by Abdulaziz Al-Hussieni)

AL-ULA, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's old town of Al-Ula with its mud walls and narrow alleyways offers visitors an enchanting voyage through time and introduces tourists to Saudi heritage.

The town's small shops, colloquially known as "Dikakeen", grant visitors the unique opportunity to purchase antiques or try out the traditional cuisine, as it also offers a variety of international restaurants.

Al-Ula old town was recently awarded by the UN's World Tourism Organization for the great efforts exerted to safeguard its rich history. (end) at