Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 25 Palestinians In West Bank

RAMALLAH, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 25 Palestinians in the West Bank since Saturday evening, totaling the number of detainees since October seven to 5,875.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested the sister of a Hamas leader Saleh Al-Aroury, who was murdered in his home in Beirut on January second after the forces raided it, the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPSMO) said in a statement.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 15 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who worked in the occupied 1948 territories, expelling them to the West Bank, noting that their arrest happened in Biddya, western Salfit.

The arrests occurred in other West Bank governorates, added the PPSMO. (end)

