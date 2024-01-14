Amir Receives Members Of Central Municipal Council

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received the President of the Central Municipal Council, the Vice President and members of the Council, on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the Amiri Diwan.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness the Amir stressed the importance of the Municipal Council in promoting the state's development process, the values ​​of effective participation in community service, and contributing to achieving the goals of the third national development strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030. His Highness the Amir expressed his deep appreciation for the council's role in urban and civil development. In all regions of the country, wishing the members of the Council success in the tasks and responsibilities they undertake for the benefit of the state and society.

For their part, the Council members expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the care that His Highness gives to the Council and its members, appreciating His Highness's vision and directives in meeting the aspirations of citizens and the quality of services provided to them. They also expressed their keenness for the Council to work to its full potential to serve the nation and the citizen.



