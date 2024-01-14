Bengal: Two More Persons Arrested For Attack On ED Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 14 (IANS): West Bengal Police on Sunday said that they have arrested two more persons in connection with the attack on ED and CAPF personnel which took place at Sandeshkhali in North 23 Parganas district on January 5.

Police have identified the two accused as Ali Hossain Gharami and Sanjay Mandal.

Police said that Gharami was arrested from Minakhan in North 24 Parganas district and Mandal was arrested from Nazat area in the same district.

With Sunday's arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has risen to four.

On January 12, the police also arrested Sukamal Sardar and Mehboob Molla. They were identified from the video footage of the attack.

However, the alleged mastermind behind the attack and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, at whose residence ED sleuths attempted the raid, is still absconding.

The ED has issued a lookout notice against Shahjahan. The border outposts of the Border Security Force (BSF) have also been alerted in anticipation that the absconding ruling leader might escape to neighbouring Bangladesh, whose international border with India is very close to the place where the attack took place.

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the police is aware about Shahjahan and is providing protection to the absconding leader.

