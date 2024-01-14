Dense Fog Conditions Likely To Continue Over North India For 4-5 Days: IMD

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail over North India during the next 4-5 days.

The IMD also predicted that cold wave to“severe” cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 16.

In its daily bulletin, the weather forecast agency said that 'minimum temperatures' are in the range of 3-7 degree Celisus over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and in the range of 8-10 degree Celisus over many parts of south Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand.

“These are below normal by 1 to 4 degree Celisus in many parts of Northwest and adjoining east India,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till January 16, in some parts on January 16 night and January 17 morning and in isolated pockets for subsequent two days.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in the night/morning in isolated pockets of Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during Sunday and January 16,” said the IMD.

The IMD also said that dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning in isolated pockets of north Rajasthan during Sunday and January 18, and over Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till January 15.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some/many parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during Sunday and January 16 and cold day in isolated pockets on January 16 and 17,” it said.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Uttar Pradesh till January 15 and cold day in isolated pockets on January 16,” said the IMD.

The IMD also predicted that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan till January 15 while ground frost conditions are very likely over northwest India till January 15.

