Video Of Hubby Kissing Shriya Saran At Ira Khan Wedding Reception Goes Viral

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran, who was last seen in 'Music School', attended the wedding reception of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, along with her husband Andrei Koscheev. While the couple was getting papped by the media personnel stationed at the venue, Andrei kissed his wife.

The moment, captured in video, is now gaining momentum as the actress blushes in the video. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a golden colour saree with an off-white colour blouse. Her husband was wearing blue colour formals.

Both were posing for the shutterbugs when he kissed her and she just can't stop blushing. Fans were also quick enough to comment. Many dropped heart emojis.

The reception of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare was a starry affair. The event organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai saw not just the entire Bollywood reuniting but also witnessed celebrities from different walks of life.

The whole of Bollywood, including Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, actress Katrina Kaif, Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman, veteran actress Rekha.

Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira in 2022 and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony in Mumbai. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

