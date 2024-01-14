Dr. Meriyala Santosh Guptha, Medesun Medical Coding Academy CEO, Wins India Books Records For 45 Medical Coding Certs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Medesun CEO Dr. Santosh Kumar Guptha earns India Book of Records Award for outstanding achievements in medical coding and health info management."

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr Meriyala Santosh Kumar Guptha, CEO of Medesun Medical Coding Academy, has been recognized by the India Book of Records for his outstanding achievement in the field of medical coding and health information management. Dr Guptha has successfully cleared 45 certifications from prestigious organizations such as AAPC USA, AHIMA, PMBAUSA, HIMAA Australia, ISB-Indian School of Business, and HL7, making him the first person in India to achieve this feat.Dr Santosh Guptha's passion for medical coding and his dedication to providing the best training has earned him this prestigious award. With over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Dr Guptha has become a renowned expert in medical coding and health information management. He has trained thousands of students and professionals, helping them to excel in their careers and contribute to the healthcare industry.The India Book of Records award is a testament to Dr Santosh Guptha's hard work, determination, and expertise in the field of medical coding. His achievement not only brings pride to Medesun Medical Coding Academy but also to the entire country. Dr Guptha's success is a reflection of India's growing presence in the global healthcare industry.Dr Santosh Guptha's certifications from various organizations such as AAPC USA, AHIMA, PMBAUSA, HIMAA Australia, ISB-Indian School of Business, and HL7 showcase his diverse knowledge and expertise in medical coding and health information management. His dedication to continuous learning and staying updated with the latest industry trends has made him a sought-after trainer in the field.Dr Guptha's vision and dedication to providing quality education in the field of medical coding have been instrumental in MEDESUN's success. The India Book of Records Award is a testament to his hard work and commitment to making a positive impact in the medical coding industry. MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy continues to strive towards excellence in providing top-notch education and training to aspiring medical coders, helping them achieve their career goals.Medesun Medical Coding Academy is proud to have Dr Guptha as its CEO and is committed to providing the best training in medical coding and health information management. With Dr Guptha's guidance and expertise, the academy has become a leading institution in India, producing highly skilled and knowledgeable professionals in the healthcare industry.Dr Santosh Guptha's achievement has not only brought recognition to himself and Medesun Medical Coding Academy but also to the entire country. His passion, dedication, and expertise in the field of medical coding and health information management serve as an inspiration to many. The India Book of Records award is a well-deserved recognition for Dr Santosh Guptha's hard work and contribution to the healthcare industry.Dr. Santosh Guptha emphasized the pivotal role MEDESUN Medical Coding Academy plays as the exclusive educational collaborator with PMBAUSA, a prominent entity in medical billing and coding in the United States. Through this partnership, MEDESUN delivers extensive training programs in two key areas: Certified Professional Medical Biller (CPMB) and Certified AI Medical Coder (CAIMC). These curriculums are meticulously crafted to furnish students with essential expertise and insights, priming them for success in the medical coding sector.Dr. Guptha's profound knowledge and extensive experience in medical coding have been fundamental in steering MEDESUN to the forefront of medical coding education. The academy boasts a cadre of highly skilled and seasoned educators, providing students with immersive training and real-life experiences, equipping them for the demands and challenges of the medical coding profession.The efficacy of MEDESUN's educational offerings is evident in the successful career placements of its graduates within the medical coding industry. The alliance with PMBAUSA further enhances the opportunities for students, offering them valuable practical exposure and prospects for employment in the United States. This dedication to superior educational standards, combined with the strategic partnership with PMBAUSA, has earned MEDESUN the recognition from the India Book of Records Award, solidifying its status as a distinguished leader in the realm of medical coding education.

