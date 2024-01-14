ISW: Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Adapting To Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The disabling of more than 20 enemy missiles by Ukrainian air defense forces with the help of "active countermeasures by means of electronic warfare" could be a turning point for Ukraine's electronic warfare (EW) capabilities.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said this in its new report , according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that Ukrainian EW capabilities were normally credited with disabling Russian drones but not missile systems.

ISW previously assessed that Russia's ongoing strike campaign against Ukraine, and Ukrainian adaptations to counter new Russian strike packages, is part of a wider tactical and technological offense-defense race between long-range strike and air defense capabilities.

Ukraine's Air Force Spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat noted that the Russian strike package used on January 13 was similar to the strike package that Russian forces used on January 8 and in previous recent strikes.

ISW suggests that Ukrainian forces may be able“to discern patterns in recurring Russian strike packages and innovate and adapt accordingly”.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of January 13, 2023, the enemy launched a missile attack on Ukraine, using cruise, air-launched, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and combat UAVs. Eight cruise missiles were intercepted.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, more than 20 of the listed air attack means that were not included in the statistics of those shot down did not reach their targets due to active countermeasures by EW means.