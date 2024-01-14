Zaluzhnyi And Shaptala Spend Several Days Working On Front Line

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Shaptala agreed with the commanders of sectors and brigades in Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions on further steps to increase the effectiveness of troops' deployment.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, we worked for several days in the areas of responsibility of the Tavria and Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops," noted the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Zaluzhnyi and Shaptala worked with the commanders of sectors and brigades performing tasks in Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, agreed on steps to raise the efficiency of troops' deployment, taking into account available resources and the operational situation.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the situation in the Black Sea area was discussed in detail with Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the front line in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops remains active, and the Russian invaders continue attempts to advance in all directions.

