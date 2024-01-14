Civilian Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Beryslav District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 13, Russian invaders shelled settlements in the Beryslav district of Kherson region, leaving a civilian wounded.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district military administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past day, the Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Novoraisk, Novooleksandrivka and Tiahynka territorial communities came under enemy fire. Among them - the city of Beryslav, the villages of Zmiivka, Shliakhove, Osokorivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Mykhailivka, Lvove and Tiahynka... A 54-year-old man was wounded as a result of terrorist actions of the Russian army," Litvinov wrote.

He noted that the enemy launched airstrikes on Zmiivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Beryslav and Shliakhove. Guided aerial bombs hit a factory building, residential buildings and outbuildings, causing damage.

In addition, enemy unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the town of Beryslav, damaging a residential building.

The occupiers shelled the village of Tiahynka with MLRS, damaging a residential building. Enemy artillery shelling damaged residential buildings and outbuildings in the village of Mykhailivka, Litvinov said.

As reported, Kherson region is under constant shelling by Russian troops. The enemy kills and injures civilians almost every day, destroys residential and administrative buildings, energy and infrastructure facilities.