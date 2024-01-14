Ukrainian Forces Repel Eight Enemy Attacks In Kupiansk, Lyman Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors of the front.

Spokesperson for the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kupiansk and Lyman sectors, our defenders repelled eight enemy attacks. The enemy launched 18 airstrikes, 30 attacks with kamikaze drones, 574 artillery and mortar shelling attacks. Nevertheless, we managed to eliminate 256 occupiers and 73 units of military equipment, including 11 enemy infantry fighting vehicles, 4 tanks and 1 armored personnel carrier," said Fitio.

He added that Ukrainian forces destroy enemy military equipment with the help of both artillery and FPV drones.

In the Bakhmut sector, two enemy attacks were repelled, according to Fitio. The enemy launched three airstrikes and employed 41 kamikaze drones. As many as 537 artillery and mortar attacks were recorded. Ukrainian defenders eliminated 104 occupiers, destroyed, 58 units of military equipment, including two tanks, 4 armored personnel carriers and 1 armored combat vehicle.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated nearly 370,000 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to January 14, 2024, including 840 occupiers in the past day alone.