Azerbaijan Is Among The Top Three Countries That Import Lumber From Belarus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Azerbaijan entered the top three countries supplying the most lumber from Belarus, Azernews reports.

Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) of this country informs that companies from Azerbaijan, China and Russia provided 72% of the total volume of export operations with lumber products of Belarus in physical terms.

In general, compared to 2022, the export of lumber from Belarus almost doubled to 1.4 million cubic meters. The buyers were companies from 17 countries.

It was reported that these figures are expected to be even higher in 2024.

It was noted that already in the first days of January of this year, targeted transactions with companies of Azerbaijan, Russia and Uzbekistan were registered. The total amount of the contracts was more than 1.2 million USD.