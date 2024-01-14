Azerbaijan Is Among The Top Three Countries That Import Lumber From Belarus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Azerbaijan entered the top three countries supplying
the most lumber from Belarus, Azernews reports.
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) of this country
informs that companies from Azerbaijan, China and Russia provided
72% of the total volume of export operations with lumber products
of Belarus in physical terms.
In general, compared to 2022, the export of lumber from Belarus
almost doubled to 1.4 million cubic meters. The buyers were
companies from 17 countries.
It was reported that these figures are expected to be even
higher in 2024.
It was noted that already in the first days of January of this
year, targeted transactions with companies of Azerbaijan, Russia
and Uzbekistan were registered. The total amount of the contracts
was more than 1.2 million USD.
