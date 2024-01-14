Passenger Trains Run According To Schedule - Azerbaijani Railways

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is taking necessary measures to ensure
the timely and safe delivery of passengers and goods to the
apartment, as well as the uninterrupted movement of trains due to
the snowy weather conditions observed in the capital Baku and the
regions.
Azernews reports that, according to the
information given by Azerbaijani Railways, passenger trains are
currently moving according to the schedule, the process of
receiving, transporting and sorting goods at the border is being
carried out.
Cleaning of snow, sprinkling of salt on platforms and crossings
using special equipment, construction of specially covered paths
for comfortable and safe movement of passengers in stations with
slippery floors are carried out regularly in the service areas
belonging to Azerbaijani Railways.
In addition to the center, cleaning works are also carried out
at platforms and stations operating in the vicinity of Baku and the
regions.
Taking preventive measures is carried out intensively from night
hours.
