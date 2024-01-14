Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry Appeals To The Population Regarding The Snowy Weather

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Emergencies appealed to the population regarding
the snowy weather conditions observed in the country, Azernews reports.
According to the information provided by the Ministry of
Emergencies, as is known, severe snowy weather conditions are
observed in the country, roads are covered with ice.
The Ministry of Emergencies appeals to the population to
strictly follow the relevant safety rules due to the current
weather conditions:
"When leaving the house, shoes should be made to be anti-slip in
order to walk safely on an icy road. For this purpose, it is
necessary to press metal on the sole of the shoe, and to stick
adhesive plastic or insulating tape on the dry sole, and rub the
sole with sand or sumbata paper. In icy places, move carefully,
without haste, pressing the shoe completely on the ground. At this
time, the legs should be slightly weakened, and the hands should be
free. Elderly people are recommended to use a cane with a rubber
tip or a special stick with a sinking tip. If you slide, sit down
to reduce the force of the impact. When you fall, catch yourself,
bend your arms and roll to avoid injury.
In frosty and blizzard weather, especially in mountainous areas,
we recommend not to leave the residential area as much as possible,
if necessary, to inform relatives about the direction of travel in
advance, to ensure that the technical indicators of the car are in
accordance with the season and have enough fuel. In addition, it is
necessary not to approach uninhabited places and not to choose such
a movement route, to follow the requirements of warning and
prohibitive signs, to walk away from places where there is a
possibility of avalanches, including steep slopes, and to return to
the residential area before dark.
Remember: Indifference to the rules is a danger to our
lives!
In case of danger, call 112!".
