UNRWA Commissioner: Situation In Gaza Strip Very Difficult

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini described the situation in Gaza Strip as very difficult.

North Sinai governorate mentioned, in a statement on Sunday, that Lazzarini met north Sinai governor Mohamed Shousha in Al-Arish international airport.

During the meeting, Lazzarini appreciated the efforts made by Egypt to deliver aid to Gaza Strip.

On his part, the governor of north Sinai reviewed the efforts of Egypt in receiving relief, humanitarian, and food aid, medicines and medical supplies and delivering them to Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossing in north Sinai.

The governor said that the aid reached north Sinai governorate through three routes: the land road, Al-Arish Port and international airport, pointing out that the governorate received several thousand tons of various aid provided by Egypt, several Arab and foreign countries, regional and international countries. (end)

asm













MENAFN14012024000071011013ID1107718637