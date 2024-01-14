Roadside Mine Blast Kills Five Pakistani Soldiers

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani authorities have announced that at least five Pakistani soldiers lost their lives following an explosion near a road in the Baluchistan province.

According to reports from the Pakistan Army on Saturday, January 13, they released a statement stating that this incident occurred near a military convoy in the border region of“Kech” in the Baluchistan province.

According to the statement, this attack took place during an anti-terrorism operation, during which“three terrorists” were also killed in clashes with security forces.

Meanwhile, the Baluchistan Liberation Front, which is involved in armed activities in parts of the Baluchistan province, has claimed responsibility for this incident.

This comes as armed attacks and insecurity have increased in the past few days in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan provinces of Pakistan.

Earlier, two security guards of a polio vaccination team were killed in an ambush by unidentified armed individuals in the“Bannu” region of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the past week, Shah Khalid, a candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for the provincial assembly elections, along with two of his guards, was killed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and North Waziristan province.

According to statistics, in the year 2023, approximately 500 security personnel and nearly 500 civilians were killed in extremist attacks in Pakistan.

