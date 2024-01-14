Justin Timberlake Announces Free Concert In Hometown

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 14 (IANS) Singer-actor Justin Timberlake is set to host a free concert in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.
The 42-year-old singer and actor is hyping up his musical comeback with a special 'One Night Only' show at the Orpheum, which has a capacity of 2,300, on January 19.
"Going home," Justin wrote while sharing a picture of a billboard with the show details on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.
He also posted an old video of himself as a pre-teen saying: "This is where I come from... this is the Mississippi River and that is Memphis, Tennessee." And, he shared a picture of an itinerary with "travel to Memphis Jan. 19 - Orpheum" on his to-do list.
Meanwhile, Timberlake's longtime collaborator Timbaland recently teased Justin's return to music, saying his new album would be a return to "fun Justin."
