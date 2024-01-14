Australian Open 2024 to start in Melbourne on Sunday

(MENAFN) The 112th edition of the Australian Open, marking the commencement of the 2024 Grand Slam tennis season, is scheduled to begin in Melbourne on Sunday. In a historic departure, the tournament is set to kick off on a Sunday, deviating from its traditional Monday start, and will extend over 15 days instead of the usual 14.



With 128 games in the first round, the women's singles final is slated for January 27, while the men's title match will take place on January 28. Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are aiming for back-to-back titles.



Aryna Sabalenka, aged 25, secured the 2023 Australian Open women's singles title after a comeback victory against Elena Rybakina in three sets. Notably, Serena Williams holds the record for the most women's singles trophies at the Australian Open, boasting seven titles. In the men's category, Novak Djokovic stands as the most successful player in the Open era with 10 wins.



Djokovic, 36, claimed victory last year by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, thereby equaling Rafael Nadal's men's record of 22 Grand Slam titles. As the new season unfolds, Djokovic seeks to further solidify his standing in tennis history.



In addition to the on-court action, the Australian Open has seen an increase in prize money to $58 million, a 13 percent rise from the previous year, adding further excitement to the prestigious tournament.

