Ivory Coast leads AFCON opener with substantial 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau

(MENAFN) The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) commenced on Saturday with Ivory Coast, the host nation, securing a convincing 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau. The hosts initiated the scoring as early as the fourth minute when Seko Fofana executed a close-range finish, expertly assisted by Franck Kessie. This early breakthrough set the tone for Ivory Coast's dominance in the match.



In the 58th minute, Jean-Philippe Krasso added to the Elephants' lead with a skillful close-range shot, further solidifying their control over the game. The goals were celebrated at Abidjan's Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, marking a positive start for the host nation in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.



Scheduled to conclude on February 11 in Abidjan, the tournament was initially postponed to 2024 by Africa's football authority due to adverse weather conditions in the Ivory Coast. The Round of 16 is set to kick off on January 27, with subsequent stages including the quarterfinals and semifinals commencing on February 2 and 7, respectively.



Egypt holds the distinction of being the most successful country in the AFCON, clinching the title seven times, with the most recent triumph in 2010. Ivory Coast, the host nation in this edition, has previously been crowned champions twice, in 1992 and 2015, adding anticipation and excitement to their performance in the ongoing tournament.

