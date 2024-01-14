Moody's revises Turkey's outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’

(MENAFN) On Friday, Moody's revised Turkey's outlook from "stable" to "positive," while affirming its existing credit rating at "B3."



"The main driver of the outlook change to positive is the decisive change in economic policy, in particular the return to orthodox monetary policy, which, if maintained, materially improves the prospect for reducing Turkiye's major macroeconomic imbalances," The international credit rating agency made this announcement in a declaration.



"While headline inflation is likely to rise further in the near term, there are signs that inflation dynamics are starting to turn, indicative of monetary policy regaining credibility and effectiveness," it stated.



"The monetary tightening also improves the prospects for a reduction of Turkiye's large external imbalance and for a rebuilding of the central bank's foreign-currency reserves, both of which would reduce the country's vulnerability to external shocks," the declaration mentioned.



Moody's anticipates a continued acceleration in the reduction of the external deficit in 2024, projecting a full-year deficit to be below $40 billion, equivalent to 3.3 percent of the GDP.



The agency declared that it "would likely upgrade Turkiye's ratings if the current monetary policy stance was maintained beyond the upcoming municipal elections and through emerging evidence of a growth slowdown, raising confidence that inflation will start to slow in the second half of the year and that macroeconomic imbalances are being durably reduced."



In light of the positive outlook, Moody's deems a negative rating action as unlikely.



The credit rating agency had previously adjusted Turkey's credit rating to "B3" on August 12, 2022, and had altered the outlook to "stable" at that time.



Although Moody's scheduled evaluations for Turkey's credit rating on June 16 and December 15, 2023, as part of its calendar, no updates were provided on those specified dates.

MENAFN14012024000045015839ID1107718612