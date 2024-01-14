Turkey on track to become 3rd-biggest holder of natural gas storage capacity in Europe

(MENAFN) Turkey is on course to become the third-biggest holder of natural gas storage capacity in Europe, a feat attributable to its strategic initiative of expanding storage facilities.



Geographically situated as a key transit country for natural gas pipelines from diverse regions, including Russia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa, Turkey plays a pivotal role in the transportation and distribution of natural gas.



The expansion of gas storage capacity in Turkey serves the crucial purpose of ensuring a more stable and secure supply of natural gas. This strategic move is designed to reduce the country's dependency on external sources and, importantly, to mitigate the risks associated with potential disruptions in the supply chain.



In Europe, where there is an aggregate natural gas storage capacity of approximately 100 billion cubic meters (bcm), Germany currently leads with a substantial capacity of 24 bcm, followed by Italy with 16 bcm.



Leveraging its extensive experience in the utilization of natural gas for electricity generation and heating, Turkey aspires to secure the third position in Europe with a commendable storage capacity of 14.4 bcm.



The ambitious expansion projects are slated for completion by the year 2028. Over the last four decades, Turkey has demonstrated a commitment to advancing its natural gas supply and processing infrastructure, making noteworthy investments in pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, offshore gas exploration, and oil exploration fleets.



At the core of this expansive initiative are Turkey's two flagship storage facilities, namely the Silivri Underground Natural Gas Storage Facility boasting a capacity of 4.6 bcm and the Tuz Golu Underground Natural Gas Storage Facility with a capacity of 1.2 bcm.

