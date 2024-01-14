               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dubai: RTA Announces Partial Closure Of Cycling Track On Sunday


1/14/2024 4:31:24 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 10:27 AM

Last updated: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 10:45 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the partial closure of Al Qudra cycling track on Sunday.

The track will be closed from 7am to 6pm on January 14 for the elite men's race, which is an event within the Al Salam Cycling Championship.

The authority has requested cyclists to use alternative routes.

